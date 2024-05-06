Ex-Dividend Reminder: Olin, Armstrong World Industries and Global Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/8/24, Olin Corp. (Symbol: OLN), Armstrong World Industries Inc (Symbol: AWI), and Global Partners LP (Symbol: GLP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Olin Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 6/14/24, Armstrong World Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 5/23/24, and Global Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.71 on 5/15/24. As a percentage of OLN's recent stock price of $53.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%, so look for shares of Olin Corp. to trade 0.37% lower — all else being equal — when OLN shares open for trading on 5/8/24. Similarly, investors should look for AWI to open 0.24% lower in price and for GLP to open 1.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OLN, AWI, and GLP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Olin Corp. (Symbol: OLN):



Armstrong World Industries Inc (Symbol: AWI):



Global Partners LP (Symbol: GLP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.49% for Olin Corp., 0.97% for Armstrong World Industries Inc, and 5.95% for Global Partners LP.

In Monday trading, Olin Corp. shares are currently up about 0.6%, Armstrong World Industries Inc shares are up about 0.4%, and Global Partners LP shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

