Ex-Dividend Reminder: Old Republic International, Equinix and ADTRAN Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/3/23, Old Republic International Corp. (Symbol: ORI), Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX), and ADTRAN Holdings Inc (Symbol: ADTN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Old Republic International Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.245 on 3/15/23, Equinix Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $3.41 on 3/22/23, and ADTRAN Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 3/21/23. As a percentage of ORI's recent stock price of $26.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.94%, so look for shares of Old Republic International Corp. to trade 0.94% lower — all else being equal — when ORI shares open for trading on 3/3/23. Similarly, investors should look for EQIX to open 0.51% lower in price and for ADTN to open 0.54% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ORI, EQIX, and ADTN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Old Republic International Corp. (Symbol: ORI):



Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX):



ADTRAN Holdings Inc (Symbol: ADTN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.75% for Old Republic International Corp., 2.06% for Equinix Inc, and 2.18% for ADTRAN Holdings Inc.

In Thursday trading, Old Republic International Corp. shares are currently off about 0.4%, Equinix Inc shares are down about 1.8%, and ADTRAN Holdings Inc shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.