Ex-Dividend Reminder: Old National Bancorp, Goldman Sachs Group and Qualcomm

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/23, Old National Bancorp (Symbol: ONB), Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), and Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Old National Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 3/15/23, Goldman Sachs Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.50 on 3/30/23, and Qualcomm Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 3/23/23. As a percentage of ONB's recent stock price of $17.93, this dividend works out to approximately 0.78%, so look for shares of Old National Bancorp to trade 0.78% lower — all else being equal — when ONB shares open for trading on 2/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for GS to open 0.68% lower in price and for QCOM to open 0.59% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ONB, GS, and QCOM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Old National Bancorp (Symbol: ONB):



Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS):



Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.12% for Old National Bancorp, 2.71% for Goldman Sachs Group Inc, and 2.38% for Qualcomm Inc.

In Monday trading, Old National Bancorp shares are currently up about 0.6%, Goldman Sachs Group Inc shares are up about 1.3%, and Qualcomm Inc shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

