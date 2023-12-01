Ex-Dividend Reminder: Old Dominion Freight Line, Avery Dennison and Alamos Gold

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/5/23, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL), Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY), and Alamos Gold Inc (Symbol: AGI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 12/20/23, Avery Dennison Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.81 on 12/20/23, and Alamos Gold Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.025 on 12/20/23. As a percentage of ODFL's recent stock price of $389.06, this dividend works out to approximately 0.10%, so look for shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. to trade 0.10% lower — all else being equal — when ODFL shares open for trading on 12/5/23. Similarly, investors should look for AVY to open 0.42% lower in price and for AGI to open 0.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ODFL, AVY, and AGI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL):



Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY):



Alamos Gold Inc (Symbol: AGI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.41% for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., 1.67% for Avery Dennison Corp, and 0.67% for Alamos Gold Inc.

In Friday trading, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. shares are currently up about 1.3%, Avery Dennison Corp shares are up about 1.1%, and Alamos Gold Inc shares are up about 1.5% on the day.

