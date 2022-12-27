Ex-Dividend Reminder: OFG Bancorp, Four Corners Property Trust and Sun Communities

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/29/22, OFG Bancorp (Symbol: OFG), Four Corners Property Trust Inc (Symbol: FCPT), and Sun Communities Inc (Symbol: SUI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. OFG Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 1/17/23, Four Corners Property Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 1/13/23, and Sun Communities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.88 on 1/17/23. As a percentage of OFG's recent stock price of $27.25, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of OFG Bancorp to trade 0.73% lower — all else being equal — when OFG shares open for trading on 12/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for FCPT to open 1.27% lower in price and for SUI to open 0.61% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OFG, FCPT, and SUI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

OFG Bancorp (Symbol: OFG):



Four Corners Property Trust Inc (Symbol: FCPT):



Sun Communities Inc (Symbol: SUI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.94% for OFG Bancorp, 5.08% for Four Corners Property Trust Inc, and 2.46% for Sun Communities Inc.

In Tuesday trading, OFG Bancorp shares are currently up about 0.2%, Four Corners Property Trust Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Sun Communities Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.