Ex-Dividend Reminder: OceanFirst Financial Corp, Ameriprise Financial and WestAmerica Bancorporation

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/4/23, OceanFirst Financial Corp (Symbol: OCFC), Ameriprise Financial Inc (Symbol: AMP), and WestAmerica Bancorporation (Symbol: WABC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. OceanFirst Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 8/18/23, Ameriprise Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.35 on 8/18/23, and WestAmerica Bancorporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 8/18/23. As a percentage of OCFC's recent stock price of $18.06, this dividend works out to approximately 1.11%, so look for shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp to trade 1.11% lower — all else being equal — when OCFC shares open for trading on 8/4/23. Similarly, investors should look for AMP to open 0.39% lower in price and for WABC to open 0.91% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Ameriprise Financial Inc (Symbol: AMP) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 18+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for OCFC, AMP, and WABC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

OceanFirst Financial Corp (Symbol: OCFC):



Ameriprise Financial Inc (Symbol: AMP):



WestAmerica Bancorporation (Symbol: WABC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.43% for OceanFirst Financial Corp, 1.56% for Ameriprise Financial Inc, and 3.64% for WestAmerica Bancorporation.

In Wednesday trading, OceanFirst Financial Corp shares are currently off about 1.5%, Ameriprise Financial Inc shares are down about 0.8%, and WestAmerica Bancorporation shares are down about 1.2% on the day.

