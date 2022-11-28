Ex-Dividend Reminder: NVIDIA, Vontier and Shutterstock

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/30/22, NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), Vontier Corp (Symbol: VNT), and Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NVIDIA Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 12/22/22, Vontier Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.025 on 12/22/22, and Shutterstock Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 12/15/22. As a percentage of NVDA's recent stock price of $162.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.02%, so look for shares of NVIDIA Corp to trade 0.02% lower — all else being equal — when NVDA shares open for trading on 11/30/22. Similarly, investors should look for VNT to open 0.13% lower in price and for SSTK to open 0.47% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NVDA, VNT, and SSTK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA):



Vontier Corp (Symbol: VNT):



Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.10% for NVIDIA Corp, 0.52% for Vontier Corp, and 1.88% for Shutterstock Inc.

In Monday trading, NVIDIA Corp shares are currently off about 0.1%, Vontier Corp shares are off about 1.4%, and Shutterstock Inc shares are off about 3.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.