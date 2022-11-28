Markets
NVDA

Ex-Dividend Reminder: NVIDIA, Vontier and Shutterstock

November 28, 2022 — 11:03 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/30/22, NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), Vontier Corp (Symbol: VNT), and Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NVIDIA Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 12/22/22, Vontier Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.025 on 12/22/22, and Shutterstock Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 12/15/22. As a percentage of NVDA's recent stock price of $162.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.02%, so look for shares of NVIDIA Corp to trade 0.02% lower — all else being equal — when NVDA shares open for trading on 11/30/22. Similarly, investors should look for VNT to open 0.13% lower in price and for SSTK to open 0.47% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NVDA, VNT, and SSTK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA):

NVDA+Dividend+History+Chart

Vontier Corp (Symbol: VNT):

VNT+Dividend+History+Chart

Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK):

SSTK+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.10% for NVIDIA Corp, 0.52% for Vontier Corp, and 1.88% for Shutterstock Inc.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Monday trading, NVIDIA Corp shares are currently off about 0.1%, Vontier Corp shares are off about 1.4%, and Shutterstock Inc shares are off about 3.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 CMD YTD Return
 DAN Options Chain
 AGCB market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA
VNT
SSTK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.