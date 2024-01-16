Ex-Dividend Reminder: nVent Electric, RPM International and WD-40

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/18/24, nVent Electric PLC (Symbol: NVT), RPM International Inc (Symbol: RPM), and WD-40 Co (Symbol: WDFC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. nVent Electric PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 2/2/24, RPM International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 1/31/24, and WD-40 Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.88 on 1/31/24. As a percentage of NVT's recent stock price of $56.26, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%, so look for shares of nVent Electric PLC to trade 0.34% lower — all else being equal — when NVT shares open for trading on 1/18/24. Similarly, investors should look for RPM to open 0.43% lower in price and for WDFC to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NVT, RPM, and WDFC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

nVent Electric PLC (Symbol: NVT):



RPM International Inc (Symbol: RPM):



WD-40 Co (Symbol: WDFC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.35% for nVent Electric PLC, 1.72% for RPM International Inc, and 1.29% for WD-40 Co.

In Tuesday trading, nVent Electric PLC shares are currently down about 0.6%, RPM International Inc shares are up about 0.8%, and WD-40 Co shares are up about 1.6% on the day.

