Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nuvei, Wynn Resorts and Southern

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/17/23, Nuvei Corp (Symbol: NVEI), Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), and Southern Company (Symbol: SO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Nuvei Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 12/7/23, Wynn Resorts Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 11/30/23, and Southern Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 12/6/23. As a percentage of NVEI's recent stock price of $19.95, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%, so look for shares of Nuvei Corp to trade 0.50% lower — all else being equal — when NVEI shares open for trading on 11/17/23. Similarly, investors should look for WYNN to open 0.29% lower in price and for SO to open 1.01% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NVEI, WYNN, and SO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Nuvei Corp (Symbol: NVEI):



Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN):



Southern Company (Symbol: SO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.01% for Nuvei Corp, 1.14% for Wynn Resorts Ltd, and 4.04% for Southern Company.

In Wednesday trading, Nuvei Corp shares are currently up about 0.8%, Wynn Resorts Ltd shares are up about 0.6%, and Southern Company shares are trading flat on the day.

