NTR

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nutrien, Valmont Industries and Steel Dynamics

December 26, 2023 — 10:13 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/28/23, Nutrien Ltd (Symbol: NTR), Valmont Industries Inc (Symbol: VMI), and Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Nutrien Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.53 on 1/12/24, Valmont Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 1/16/24, and Steel Dynamics Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.425 on 1/16/24. As a percentage of NTR's recent stock price of $57.07, this dividend works out to approximately 0.93%, so look for shares of Nutrien Ltd to trade 0.93% lower — all else being equal — when NTR shares open for trading on 12/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for VMI to open 0.26% lower in price and for STLD to open 0.35% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NTR, VMI, and STLD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Nutrien Ltd (Symbol: NTR):

NTR+Dividend+History+Chart

Valmont Industries Inc (Symbol: VMI):

VMI+Dividend+History+Chart

Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD):

STLD+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.71% for Nutrien Ltd, 1.03% for Valmont Industries Inc, and 1.40% for Steel Dynamics Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Nutrien Ltd shares are currently up about 0.7%, Valmont Industries Inc shares are up about 0.9%, and Steel Dynamics Inc. shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

