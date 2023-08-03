Ex-Dividend Reminder: NuStar Energy LP, Global Partners LP and HighPeak Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/7/23, NuStar Energy LP (Symbol: NS), Global Partners LP (Symbol: GLP), and HighPeak Energy Inc (Symbol: HPK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NuStar Energy LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 8/14/23, Global Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.675 on 8/14/23, and HighPeak Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.025 on 8/25/23. As a percentage of NS's recent stock price of $17.70, this dividend works out to approximately 2.26%, so look for shares of NuStar Energy LP to trade 2.26% lower — all else being equal — when NS shares open for trading on 8/7/23. Similarly, investors should look for GLP to open 2.01% lower in price and for HPK to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NS, GLP, and HPK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NuStar Energy LP (Symbol: NS):



Global Partners LP (Symbol: GLP):



HighPeak Energy Inc (Symbol: HPK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 9.04% for NuStar Energy LP, 8.02% for Global Partners LP, and 0.71% for HighPeak Energy Inc.

In Thursday trading, NuStar Energy LP shares are currently down about 0.5%, Global Partners LP shares are up about 0.4%, and HighPeak Energy Inc shares are up about 2.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.