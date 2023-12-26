Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nucor, Amdocs and International Flavors & Fragrances

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/28/23, Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE), Amdocs Ltd. (Symbol: DOX), and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Nucor Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 2/9/24, Amdocs Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.435 on 1/26/24, and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.81 on 1/8/24. As a percentage of NUE's recent stock price of $178.06, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of Nucor Corp. to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when NUE shares open for trading on 12/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for DOX to open 0.49% lower in price and for IFF to open 1.00% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NUE, DOX, and IFF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE):



Amdocs Ltd. (Symbol: DOX):



International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.21% for Nucor Corp., 1.98% for Amdocs Ltd., and 4.01% for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Nucor Corp. shares are currently up about 0.8%, Amdocs Ltd. shares are up about 0.3%, and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.