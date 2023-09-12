News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: NOV, Devon Energy and Civitas Resources

September 12, 2023 — 11:07 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/14/23, NOV Inc (Symbol: NOV), Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), and Civitas Resources Inc (Symbol: CIVI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NOV Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 9/29/23, Devon Energy Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 9/29/23, and Civitas Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 9/29/23. As a percentage of NOV's recent stock price of $21.13, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%, so look for shares of NOV Inc to trade 0.24% lower — all else being equal — when NOV shares open for trading on 9/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for DVN to open 0.39% lower in price and for CIVI to open 0.59% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NOV, DVN, and CIVI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NOV Inc (Symbol: NOV):

NOV+Dividend+History+Chart

Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN):

DVN+Dividend+History+Chart

Civitas Resources Inc (Symbol: CIVI):

CIVI+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.95% for NOV Inc, 1.55% for Devon Energy Corp., and 2.36% for Civitas Resources Inc.

In Tuesday trading, NOV Inc shares are currently up about 1.1%, Devon Energy Corp. shares are up about 1.3%, and Civitas Resources Inc shares are up about 2.8% on the day.

