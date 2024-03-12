Ex-Dividend Reminder: NorthWestern Energy Group, UGI and CRH

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/24, NorthWestern Energy Group Inc (Symbol: NWE), UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGI), and CRH plc (Symbol: CRH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NorthWestern Energy Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 3/29/24, UGI Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 4/1/24, and CRH plc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.35 on 4/17/24. As a percentage of NWE's recent stock price of $49.97, this dividend works out to approximately 1.30%, so look for shares of NorthWestern Energy Group Inc to trade 1.30% lower — all else being equal — when NWE shares open for trading on 3/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for UGI to open 1.47% lower in price and for CRH to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. NorthWestern Energy Group Inc (Symbol: NWE) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for NWE, UGI, and CRH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NorthWestern Energy Group Inc (Symbol: NWE):



UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGI):



CRH plc (Symbol: CRH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.20% for NorthWestern Energy Group Inc, 5.87% for UGI Corp., and 0.85% for CRH plc.

In Tuesday trading, NorthWestern Energy Group Inc shares are currently up about 0.9%, UGI Corp. shares are up about 2%, and CRH plc shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

