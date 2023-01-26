Ex-Dividend Reminder: Northwest Natural Holding, Suburban Propane Partners and Apple Hospitality REIT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/30/23, Northwest Natural Holding Co (Symbol: NWN), Suburban Propane Partners LP (Symbol: SPH), and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Northwest Natural Holding Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.485 on 2/15/23, Suburban Propane Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.325 on 2/7/23, and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.08 on 2/15/23. As a percentage of NWN's recent stock price of $49.27, this dividend works out to approximately 0.98%, so look for shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co to trade 0.98% lower — all else being equal — when NWN shares open for trading on 1/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for SPH to open 2.02% lower in price and for APLE to open 0.46% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NWN, SPH, and APLE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Northwest Natural Holding Co (Symbol: NWN):



Suburban Propane Partners LP (Symbol: SPH):



Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.94% for Northwest Natural Holding Co, 8.07% for Suburban Propane Partners LP, and 5.48% for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.

In Thursday trading, Northwest Natural Holding Co shares are currently up about 0.1%, Suburban Propane Partners LP shares are up about 0.5%, and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

