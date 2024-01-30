Ex-Dividend Reminder: Northwest Bancshares, Capitol Federal Financial and Brown & Brown

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/1/24, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI), Capitol Federal Financial Inc (Symbol: CFFN), and Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 2/14/24, Capitol Federal Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.085 on 2/16/24, and Brown & Brown Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 2/14/24. As a percentage of NWBI's recent stock price of $12.98, this dividend works out to approximately 1.54%, so look for shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. to trade 1.54% lower — all else being equal — when NWBI shares open for trading on 2/1/24. Similarly, investors should look for CFFN to open 1.30% lower in price and for BRO to open 0.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NWBI, CFFN, and BRO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI):



Capitol Federal Financial Inc (Symbol: CFFN):



Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.16% for Northwest Bancshares, Inc., 5.18% for Capitol Federal Financial Inc, and 0.67% for Brown & Brown Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.1%, Capitol Federal Financial Inc shares are up about 1.9%, and Brown & Brown Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

