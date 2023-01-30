Markets
NWBI

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Northwest Bancshares, Banner and Hope Bancorp

January 30, 2023 — 10:03 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/1/23, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI), Banner Corp. (Symbol: BANR), and Hope Bancorp Inc (Symbol: HOPE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 2/14/23, Banner Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 2/13/23, and Hope Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 2/16/23. As a percentage of NWBI's recent stock price of $13.85, this dividend works out to approximately 1.44%, so look for shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. to trade 1.44% lower — all else being equal — when NWBI shares open for trading on 2/1/23. Similarly, investors should look for BANR to open 0.76% lower in price and for HOPE to open 1.11% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NWBI, BANR, and HOPE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI):

NWBI+Dividend+History+Chart

Banner Corp. (Symbol: BANR):

BANR+Dividend+History+Chart

Hope Bancorp Inc (Symbol: HOPE):

HOPE+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.78% for Northwest Bancshares, Inc., 3.06% for Banner Corp., and 4.46% for Hope Bancorp Inc.

In Monday trading, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. shares are currently down about 0.4%, Banner Corp. shares are up about 0.2%, and Hope Bancorp Inc shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

