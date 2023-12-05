Ex-Dividend Reminder: Northern Trust, TriCo Bancshares and First American Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/7/23, Northern Trust Corp (Symbol: NTRS), TriCo Bancshares (Symbol: TCBK), and First American Financial Corp (Symbol: FAF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Northern Trust Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 1/1/24, TriCo Bancshares will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/22/23, and First American Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.53 on 12/15/23. As a percentage of NTRS's recent stock price of $80.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.93%, so look for shares of Northern Trust Corp to trade 0.93% lower — all else being equal — when NTRS shares open for trading on 12/7/23. Similarly, investors should look for TCBK to open 0.80% lower in price and for FAF to open 0.86% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NTRS, TCBK, and FAF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Northern Trust Corp (Symbol: NTRS):



TriCo Bancshares (Symbol: TCBK):



First American Financial Corp (Symbol: FAF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.71% for Northern Trust Corp, 3.22% for TriCo Bancshares, and 3.43% for First American Financial Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Northern Trust Corp shares are currently up about 0.6%, TriCo Bancshares shares are up about 0.7%, and First American Financial Corp shares are up about 2.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.