News & Insights

Markets
NTRS

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Northern Trust, TriCo Bancshares and First American Financial

December 05, 2023 — 10:15 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/7/23, Northern Trust Corp (Symbol: NTRS), TriCo Bancshares (Symbol: TCBK), and First American Financial Corp (Symbol: FAF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Northern Trust Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 1/1/24, TriCo Bancshares will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/22/23, and First American Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.53 on 12/15/23. As a percentage of NTRS's recent stock price of $80.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.93%, so look for shares of Northern Trust Corp to trade 0.93% lower — all else being equal — when NTRS shares open for trading on 12/7/23. Similarly, investors should look for TCBK to open 0.80% lower in price and for FAF to open 0.86% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NTRS, TCBK, and FAF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Northern Trust Corp (Symbol: NTRS):

NTRS+Dividend+History+Chart

TriCo Bancshares (Symbol: TCBK):

TCBK+Dividend+History+Chart

First American Financial Corp (Symbol: FAF):

FAF+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.71% for Northern Trust Corp, 3.22% for TriCo Bancshares, and 3.43% for First American Financial Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Northern Trust Corp shares are currently up about 0.6%, TriCo Bancshares shares are up about 0.7%, and First American Financial Corp shares are up about 2.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 AMOM Options Chain
 SLVM Average Annual Return
 PHVS Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NTRS
TCBK
FAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.