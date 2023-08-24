Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nordstrom, Kinsale Capital Group and KeyCorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/28/23, Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN), Kinsale Capital Group Inc (Symbol: KNSL), and KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Nordstrom, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 9/13/23, Kinsale Capital Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 9/12/23, and KeyCorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.205 on 9/15/23. As a percentage of JWN's recent stock price of $17.60, this dividend works out to approximately 1.08%, so look for shares of Nordstrom, Inc. to trade 1.08% lower — all else being equal — when JWN shares open for trading on 8/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for KNSL to open 0.04% lower in price and for KEY to open 1.90% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for JWN, KNSL, and KEY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN):



Kinsale Capital Group Inc (Symbol: KNSL):



KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.32% for Nordstrom, Inc., 0.15% for Kinsale Capital Group Inc, and 7.61% for KeyCorp.

In Thursday trading, Nordstrom, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.1%, Kinsale Capital Group Inc shares are trading flat, and KeyCorp shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

