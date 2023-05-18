Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nordson, Westlake and ArcelorMittal

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/22/23, Nordson Corp. (Symbol: NDSN), Westlake Corp (Symbol: WLK), and ArcelorMittal SA (Symbol: MT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Nordson Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 6/6/23, Westlake Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.357 on 6/8/23, and ArcelorMittal SA will pay its annual dividend of $0.22 on 6/15/23. As a percentage of NDSN's recent stock price of $215.72, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of Nordson Corp. to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when NDSN shares open for trading on 5/22/23. Similarly, investors should look for WLK to open 0.31% lower in price and for MT to open 0.83% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NDSN, WLK, and MT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Nordson Corp. (Symbol: NDSN):



Westlake Corp (Symbol: WLK):



ArcelorMittal SA (Symbol: MT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.21% for Nordson Corp., 1.24% for Westlake Corp, and 0.83% for ArcelorMittal SA.

In Thursday trading, Nordson Corp. shares are currently down about 0.6%, Westlake Corp shares are down about 0.6%, and ArcelorMittal SA shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

