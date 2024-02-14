Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nordson, Natural Resource Partners and Celanese

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/16/24, Nordson Corp. (Symbol: NDSN), Natural Resource Partners LP (Symbol: NRP), and Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Nordson Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 3/5/24, Natural Resource Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 2/27/24, and Celanese Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 3/5/24. As a percentage of NDSN's recent stock price of $260.37, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%, so look for shares of Nordson Corp. to trade 0.26% lower — all else being equal — when NDSN shares open for trading on 2/16/24. Similarly, investors should look for NRP to open 0.86% lower in price and for CE to open 0.48% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NDSN, NRP, and CE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Nordson Corp. (Symbol: NDSN):



Natural Resource Partners LP (Symbol: NRP):



Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.04% for Nordson Corp., 3.46% for Natural Resource Partners LP, and 1.92% for Celanese Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Nordson Corp. shares are currently off about 1.7%, Natural Resource Partners LP shares are down about 2%, and Celanese Corp shares are off about 4% on the day.

Also see:

