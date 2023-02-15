Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nordson, Deluxe and United Parcel Service

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/17/23, Nordson Corp. (Symbol: NDSN), Deluxe Corp (Symbol: DLX), and United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Nordson Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 3/7/23, Deluxe Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 3/6/23, and United Parcel Service Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.62 on 3/10/23. As a percentage of NDSN's recent stock price of $241.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of Nordson Corp. to trade 0.27% lower — all else being equal — when NDSN shares open for trading on 2/17/23. Similarly, investors should look for DLX to open 1.58% lower in price and for UPS to open 0.87% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NDSN, DLX, and UPS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Nordson Corp. (Symbol: NDSN):



Deluxe Corp (Symbol: DLX):



United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.07% for Nordson Corp., 6.31% for Deluxe Corp, and 3.50% for United Parcel Service Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Nordson Corp. shares are currently off about 0.3%, Deluxe Corp shares are down about 0.8%, and United Parcel Service Inc shares are down about 0.9% on the day.

