Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nomad Foods, Levi Strauss and KB Home

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/8/24, Nomad Foods Ltd (Symbol: NOMD), Levi Strauss & Co. (Symbol: LEVI), and KB Home (Symbol: KBH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Nomad Foods Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 5/28/24, Levi Strauss & Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 5/23/24, and KB Home will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 5/23/24. As a percentage of NOMD's recent stock price of $18.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.83%, so look for shares of Nomad Foods Ltd to trade 0.83% lower — all else being equal — when NOMD shares open for trading on 5/8/24. Similarly, investors should look for LEVI to open 0.55% lower in price and for KBH to open 0.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NOMD, LEVI, and KBH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Nomad Foods Ltd (Symbol: NOMD):



Levi Strauss & Co. (Symbol: LEVI):



KB Home (Symbol: KBH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.32% for Nomad Foods Ltd, 2.18% for Levi Strauss & Co., and 1.45% for KB Home.

In Monday trading, Nomad Foods Ltd shares are currently up about 0.1%, Levi Strauss & Co. shares are up about 0.4%, and KB Home shares are up about 4% on the day.

