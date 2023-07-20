Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nokia, Ford Motor and Lakeland Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/24/23, Nokia Corp (Symbol: NOKBF), Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F), and Lakeland Financial Corp (Symbol: LKFN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Nokia Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 8/3/23, Ford Motor Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 9/1/23, and Lakeland Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 8/7/23. As a percentage of NOKBF's recent stock price of $3.85, this dividend works out to approximately 0.78%, so look for shares of Nokia Corp to trade 0.78% lower — all else being equal — when NOKBF shares open for trading on 7/24/23. Similarly, investors should look for F to open 1.07% lower in price and for LKFN to open 0.83% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NOKBF, F, and LKFN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Nokia Corp (Symbol: NOKBF):



Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F):



Lakeland Financial Corp (Symbol: LKFN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.12% for Nokia Corp, 4.29% for Ford Motor Co., and 3.32% for Lakeland Financial Corp.

In Thursday trading, Nokia Corp shares are currently off about 2.2%, Ford Motor Co. shares are down about 0.8%, and Lakeland Financial Corp shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

