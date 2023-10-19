News & Insights

Markets
NOKBF

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nokia, Dell Technologies and Carpenter Technology

October 19, 2023 — 10:08 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/23/23, Nokia Corp (Symbol: NOKBF), Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL), and Carpenter Technology Corp. (Symbol: CRS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Nokia Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 11/2/23, Dell Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 11/3/23, and Carpenter Technology Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 12/7/23. As a percentage of NOKBF's recent stock price of $3.13, this dividend works out to approximately 0.96%, so look for shares of Nokia Corp to trade 0.96% lower — all else being equal — when NOKBF shares open for trading on 10/23/23. Similarly, investors should look for DELL to open 0.55% lower in price and for CRS to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NOKBF, DELL, and CRS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Nokia Corp (Symbol: NOKBF):

NOKBF+Dividend+History+Chart

Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL):

DELL+Dividend+History+Chart

Carpenter Technology Corp. (Symbol: CRS):

CRS+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.83% for Nokia Corp, 2.18% for Dell Technologies Inc, and 1.27% for Carpenter Technology Corp..

In Thursday trading, Nokia Corp shares are currently down about 9.3%, Dell Technologies Inc shares are up about 1.4%, and Carpenter Technology Corp. shares are down about 0.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NOKBF
DELL
CRS

