Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nokia, Conagra Brands and Bank of Montreal

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/29/24, Nokia Corp (Symbol: NOKBF), Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG), and Bank of Montreal (Quebec) (Symbol: BMO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Nokia Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 2/8/24, Conagra Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 2/29/24, and Bank of Montreal (Quebec) will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.51 on 2/27/24. As a percentage of NOKBF's recent stock price of $3.42, this dividend works out to approximately 0.88%, so look for shares of Nokia Corp to trade 0.88% lower — all else being equal — when NOKBF shares open for trading on 1/29/24. Similarly, investors should look for CAG to open 1.19% lower in price and for BMO to open 1.57% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NOKBF, CAG, and BMO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Nokia Corp (Symbol: NOKBF):



Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG):



Bank of Montreal (Quebec) (Symbol: BMO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.51% for Nokia Corp, 4.76% for Conagra Brands Inc, and 6.29% for Bank of Montreal (Quebec).

In Thursday trading, Nokia Corp shares are currently up about 1.2%, Conagra Brands Inc shares are trading flat, and Bank of Montreal (Quebec) shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

