Ex-Dividend Reminder: NNN REIT, Morgan Stanley and Apple Hospitality REIT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/30/24, NNN REIT Inc (Symbol: NNN), Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NNN REIT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.565 on 2/15/24, Morgan Stanley will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.85 on 2/15/24, and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.08 on 2/15/24. As a percentage of NNN's recent stock price of $41.36, this dividend works out to approximately 1.37%, so look for shares of NNN REIT Inc to trade 1.37% lower — all else being equal — when NNN shares open for trading on 1/30/24. Similarly, investors should look for MS to open 0.97% lower in price and for APLE to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NNN, MS, and APLE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.46% for NNN REIT Inc, 3.86% for Morgan Stanley, and 5.85% for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.

In Friday trading, NNN REIT Inc shares are currently up about 0.6%, Morgan Stanley shares are up about 0.5%, and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

