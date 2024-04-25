Ex-Dividend Reminder: NNN REIT, EPR Properties and Morgan Stanley

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/29/24, NNN REIT Inc (Symbol: NNN), EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR), and Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NNN REIT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.565 on 5/15/24, EPR Properties will pay its monthly dividend of $0.285 on 5/15/24, and Morgan Stanley will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.85 on 5/15/24. As a percentage of NNN's recent stock price of $41.14, this dividend works out to approximately 1.37%, so look for shares of NNN REIT Inc to trade 1.37% lower — all else being equal — when NNN shares open for trading on 4/29/24. Similarly, investors should look for EPR to open 0.69% lower in price and for MS to open 0.91% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NNN, EPR, and MS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NNN REIT Inc (Symbol: NNN):



EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR):



Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.49% for NNN REIT Inc, 8.31% for EPR Properties, and 3.62% for Morgan Stanley.

In Thursday trading, NNN REIT Inc shares are currently up about 0.4%, EPR Properties shares are up about 0.1%, and Morgan Stanley shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

