Ex-Dividend Reminder: NiSource, Brookfield Renewable and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/30/23, NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NIMC), Brookfield Renewable Corp (Symbol: BEPC), and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (Symbol: AY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NiSource Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.9375 on 9/1/23, Brookfield Renewable Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3375 on 9/29/23, and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.445 on 9/15/23. As a percentage of NIMC's recent stock price of $100.01, this dividend works out to approximately 1.94%, so look for shares of NiSource Inc. to trade 1.94% lower — all else being equal — when NIMC shares open for trading on 8/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for BEPC to open 1.17% lower in price and for AY to open 1.96% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NIMC, BEPC, and AY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NIMC):



Brookfield Renewable Corp (Symbol: BEPC):



Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (Symbol: AY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.75% for NiSource Inc., 4.68% for Brookfield Renewable Corp, and 7.82% for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc.

In Monday trading, NiSource Inc. shares are currently up about 0.4%, Brookfield Renewable Corp shares are up about 0.6%, and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

