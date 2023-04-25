Ex-Dividend Reminder: NiSource, Alliant Energy and AGNC Investment

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/27/23, NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI), Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT), and AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NiSource Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 5/19/23, Alliant Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4525 on 5/15/23, and AGNC Investment Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.12 on 5/9/23. As a percentage of NI's recent stock price of $28.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.88%, so look for shares of NiSource Inc. to trade 0.88% lower — all else being equal — when NI shares open for trading on 4/27/23. Similarly, investors should look for LNT to open 0.81% lower in price and for AGNC to open 1.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NI, LNT, and AGNC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.50% for NiSource Inc., 3.26% for Alliant Energy Corp, and 14.43% for AGNC Investment Corp.

In Tuesday trading, NiSource Inc. shares are currently up about 0.1%, Alliant Energy Corp shares are trading flat, and AGNC Investment Corp shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

