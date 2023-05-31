Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nike, Harley-Davidson and McDonald's

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/2/23, Nike (Symbol: NKE), Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG), and McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Nike will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 7/5/23, Harley-Davidson Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.165 on 6/21/23, and McDonald's Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.52 on 6/20/23. As a percentage of NKE's recent stock price of $105.62, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of Nike to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when NKE shares open for trading on 6/2/23. Similarly, investors should look for HOG to open 0.52% lower in price and for MCD to open 0.53% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NKE, HOG, and MCD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Nike (Symbol: NKE):



Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG):



McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.29% for Nike, 2.07% for Harley-Davidson Inc, and 2.13% for McDonald's Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Nike shares are currently off about 0.8%, Harley-Davidson Inc shares are off about 0.2%, and McDonald's Corp shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

