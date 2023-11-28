Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nicolet Bankshares, Principal Financial Group and Virtu Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/30/23, Nicolet Bankshares Inc (Symbol: NIC), Principal Financial Group Inc (Symbol: PFG), and Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIRT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Nicolet Bankshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 12/15/23, Principal Financial Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.67 on 12/20/23, and Virtu Financial Inc - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 12/15/23. As a percentage of NIC's recent stock price of $75.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%, so look for shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc to trade 0.33% lower — all else being equal — when NIC shares open for trading on 11/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for PFG to open 0.93% lower in price and for VIRT to open 1.35% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NIC, PFG, and VIRT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc (Symbol: NIC):



Principal Financial Group Inc (Symbol: PFG):



Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIRT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.33% for Nicolet Bankshares Inc, 3.72% for Principal Financial Group Inc, and 5.41% for Virtu Financial Inc - Class A.

In Tuesday trading, Nicolet Bankshares Inc shares are currently trading flat, Principal Financial Group Inc shares are down about 0.8%, and Virtu Financial Inc - Class A shares are down about 1.3% on the day.

