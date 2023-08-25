Ex-Dividend Reminder: NextEra Energy, Sun Life Financial and Cathay General Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/29/23, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE), Sun Life Financial Inc (Symbol: SLF), and Cathay General Bancorp (Symbol: CATY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NextEra Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4675 on 9/15/23, Sun Life Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 9/29/23, and Cathay General Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 9/11/23. As a percentage of NEE's recent stock price of $67.49, this dividend works out to approximately 0.69%, so look for shares of NextEra Energy Inc to trade 0.69% lower — all else being equal — when NEE shares open for trading on 8/29/23. Similarly, investors should look for SLF to open 1.57% lower in price and for CATY to open 0.97% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NEE, SLF, and CATY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE):



Sun Life Financial Inc (Symbol: SLF):



Cathay General Bancorp (Symbol: CATY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.77% for NextEra Energy Inc, 6.29% for Sun Life Financial Inc, and 3.89% for Cathay General Bancorp.

In Friday trading, NextEra Energy Inc shares are currently up about 0.4%, Sun Life Financial Inc shares are up about 0.4%, and Cathay General Bancorp shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.