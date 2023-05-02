Ex-Dividend Reminder: NextEra Energy Partners, FirstEnergy and Equitrans Midstream

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/4/23, NextEra Energy Partners LP (Symbol: NEP), FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE), and Equitrans Midstream Corp (Symbol: ETRN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NextEra Energy Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.8425 on 5/15/23, FirstEnergy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 6/1/23, and Equitrans Midstream Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 5/15/23. As a percentage of NEP's recent stock price of $55.85, this dividend works out to approximately 1.51%, so look for shares of NextEra Energy Partners LP to trade 1.51% lower — all else being equal — when NEP shares open for trading on 5/4/23. Similarly, investors should look for FE to open 1.01% lower in price and for ETRN to open 2.98% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NEP, FE, and ETRN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (Symbol: NEP):



FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE):



Equitrans Midstream Corp (Symbol: ETRN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.03% for NextEra Energy Partners LP, 4.02% for FirstEnergy Corp, and 11.90% for Equitrans Midstream Corp.

In Tuesday trading, NextEra Energy Partners LP shares are currently off about 0.1%, FirstEnergy Corp shares are off about 0.6%, and Equitrans Midstream Corp shares are trading flat on the day.

