Ex-Dividend Reminder: Newmont, Sealed Air and BHP Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/6/23, Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM), Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE), and BHP Group Ltd (Symbol: BHP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Newmont Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 9/21/23, Sealed Air Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 9/22/23, and BHP Group Ltd will pay its semi-annual dividend of $1.60 on 9/28/23. As a percentage of NEM's recent stock price of $39.31, this dividend works out to approximately 1.02%, so look for shares of Newmont Corp to trade 1.02% lower — all else being equal — when NEM shares open for trading on 9/6/23. Similarly, investors should look for SEE to open 0.54% lower in price and for BHP to open 2.71% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NEM, SEE, and BHP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM):



Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE):



BHP Group Ltd (Symbol: BHP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.07% for Newmont Corp, 2.17% for Sealed Air Corp, and 5.42% for BHP Group Ltd.

In Tuesday trading, Newmont Corp shares are currently trading flat, Sealed Air Corp shares are down about 1%, and BHP Group Ltd shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.