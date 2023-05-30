Ex-Dividend Reminder: Newmont, Advanced Drainage Systems and Hawkins

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/31/23, Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM), Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (Symbol: WMS), and Hawkins Inc (Symbol: HWKN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Newmont Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 6/15/23, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 6/15/23, and Hawkins Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 6/16/23. As a percentage of NEM's recent stock price of $41.13, this dividend works out to approximately 0.97%, so look for shares of Newmont Corp to trade 0.97% lower — all else being equal — when NEM shares open for trading on 5/31/23. Similarly, investors should look for WMS to open 0.14% lower in price and for HWKN to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NEM, WMS, and HWKN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM):



Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (Symbol: WMS):



Hawkins Inc (Symbol: HWKN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.89% for Newmont Corp, 0.57% for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, and 1.30% for Hawkins Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Newmont Corp shares are currently up about 1.1%, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc shares are up about 1.2%, and Hawkins Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

