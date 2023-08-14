Ex-Dividend Reminder: Newmark Group, KKR and Easterly Government Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/16/23, Newmark Group Inc (Symbol: NMRK), KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR), and Easterly Government Properties Inc (Symbol: DEA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Newmark Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 8/31/23, KKR & CO Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.165 on 8/31/23, and Easterly Government Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.265 on 8/29/23. As a percentage of NMRK's recent stock price of $7.52, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%, so look for shares of Newmark Group Inc to trade 0.40% lower — all else being equal — when NMRK shares open for trading on 8/16/23. Similarly, investors should look for KKR to open 0.27% lower in price and for DEA to open 1.78% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NMRK, KKR, and DEA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Newmark Group Inc (Symbol: NMRK):



KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR):



Easterly Government Properties Inc (Symbol: DEA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.60% for Newmark Group Inc, 1.07% for KKR & CO Inc, and 7.14% for Easterly Government Properties Inc.

In Monday trading, Newmark Group Inc shares are currently down about 1.8%, KKR & CO Inc shares are off about 0.6%, and Easterly Government Properties Inc shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

