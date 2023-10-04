News & Insights

Markets
NYT

Ex-Dividend Reminder: New York Times, Dollar General and OGE Energy

October 04, 2023 — 10:00 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/6/23, New York Times Co. (Symbol: NYT), Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), and OGE Energy Corp (Symbol: OGE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. New York Times Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 10/26/23, Dollar General Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.59 on 10/24/23, and OGE Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4182 on 10/27/23. As a percentage of NYT's recent stock price of $41.14, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of New York Times Co. to trade 0.27% lower — all else being equal — when NYT shares open for trading on 10/6/23. Similarly, investors should look for DG to open 0.56% lower in price and for OGE to open 1.30% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NYT, DG, and OGE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

New York Times Co. (Symbol: NYT):

NYT+Dividend+History+Chart

Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG):

DG+Dividend+History+Chart

OGE Energy Corp (Symbol: OGE):

OGE+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.07% for New York Times Co., 2.23% for Dollar General Corp, and 5.19% for OGE Energy Corp.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Wednesday trading, New York Times Co. shares are currently up about 0.1%, Dollar General Corp shares are up about 0.3%, and OGE Energy Corp shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 BEAV Videos
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GDV
 RIDE Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NYT
DG
OGE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.