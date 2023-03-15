Ex-Dividend Reminder: New York Mortgage Trust, Huntington Bancshares and RPT Realty

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/17/23, New York Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: NYMT), Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN), and RPT Realty (Symbol: RPT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. New York Mortgage Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 4/26/23, Huntington Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.155 on 4/3/23, and RPT Realty will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 4/3/23. As a percentage of NYMT's recent stock price of $9.15, this dividend works out to approximately 4.37%, so look for shares of New York Mortgage Trust Inc to trade 4.37% lower — all else being equal — when NYMT shares open for trading on 3/17/23. Similarly, investors should look for HBAN to open 1.50% lower in price and for RPT to open 1.46% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NYMT, HBAN, and RPT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: NYMT):



Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN):



RPT Realty (Symbol: RPT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 17.49% for New York Mortgage Trust Inc, 5.99% for Huntington Bancshares Inc, and 5.83% for RPT Realty.

In Wednesday trading, New York Mortgage Trust Inc shares are currently down about 1.5%, Huntington Bancshares Inc shares are off about 6.3%, and RPT Realty shares are down about 2.6% on the day.

