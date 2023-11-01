Ex-Dividend Reminder: New York Community Bancorp, First Interstate BancSystem and Eaton

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/3/23, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (Symbol: NYCB), First Interstate BancSystem Inc (Symbol: FIBK), and Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. New York Community Bancorp Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 11/16/23, First Interstate BancSystem Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 11/16/23, and Eaton Corp plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.86 on 11/24/23. As a percentage of NYCB's recent stock price of $9.48, this dividend works out to approximately 1.79%, so look for shares of New York Community Bancorp Inc. to trade 1.79% lower — all else being equal — when NYCB shares open for trading on 11/3/23. Similarly, investors should look for FIBK to open 2.05% lower in price and for ETN to open 0.41% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NYCB, FIBK, and ETN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (Symbol: NYCB):



First Interstate BancSystem Inc (Symbol: FIBK):



Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.17% for New York Community Bancorp Inc., 8.21% for First Interstate BancSystem Inc, and 1.62% for Eaton Corp plc.

In Wednesday trading, New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares are currently trading flat, First Interstate BancSystem Inc shares are off about 0.8%, and Eaton Corp plc shares are up about 1.9% on the day.

