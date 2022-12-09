Ex-Dividend Reminder: New Jersey Resources, HCA Healthcare and PotlatchDeltic

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/13/22, New Jersey Resources Corp (Symbol: NJR), HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA), and PotlatchDeltic Corp (Symbol: PCH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. New Jersey Resources Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 1/3/23, HCA Healthcare Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.56 on 12/28/22, and PotlatchDeltic Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 12/30/22. As a percentage of NJR's recent stock price of $49.51, this dividend works out to approximately 0.79%, so look for shares of New Jersey Resources Corp to trade 0.79% lower — all else being equal — when NJR shares open for trading on 12/13/22. Similarly, investors should look for HCA to open 0.23% lower in price and for PCH to open 0.95% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NJR, HCA, and PCH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

New Jersey Resources Corp (Symbol: NJR):



HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA):



PotlatchDeltic Corp (Symbol: PCH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.15% for New Jersey Resources Corp, 0.93% for HCA Healthcare Inc, and 3.82% for PotlatchDeltic Corp.

In Friday trading, New Jersey Resources Corp shares are currently off about 0.7%, HCA Healthcare Inc shares are down about 0.6%, and PotlatchDeltic Corp shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

