Markets
NJR

Ex-Dividend Reminder: New Jersey Resources, HCA Healthcare and PotlatchDeltic

December 09, 2022 — 10:05 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/13/22, New Jersey Resources Corp (Symbol: NJR), HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA), and PotlatchDeltic Corp (Symbol: PCH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. New Jersey Resources Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 1/3/23, HCA Healthcare Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.56 on 12/28/22, and PotlatchDeltic Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 12/30/22. As a percentage of NJR's recent stock price of $49.51, this dividend works out to approximately 0.79%, so look for shares of New Jersey Resources Corp to trade 0.79% lower — all else being equal — when NJR shares open for trading on 12/13/22. Similarly, investors should look for HCA to open 0.23% lower in price and for PCH to open 0.95% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NJR, HCA, and PCH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

New Jersey Resources Corp (Symbol: NJR):

NJR+Dividend+History+Chart

HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA):

HCA+Dividend+History+Chart

PotlatchDeltic Corp (Symbol: PCH):

PCH+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.15% for New Jersey Resources Corp, 0.93% for HCA Healthcare Inc, and 3.82% for PotlatchDeltic Corp.

In Friday trading, New Jersey Resources Corp shares are currently off about 0.7%, HCA Healthcare Inc shares are down about 0.6%, and PotlatchDeltic Corp shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Cheap Healthcare Stocks
 VQ Videos
 PKT Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NJR
HCA
PCH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.