NFE

Ex-Dividend Reminder: New Fortress Energy, SFL and Crescent Energy

March 12, 2024 — 10:03 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/24, New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE), SFL Corporation Ltd (Symbol: SFL), and Crescent Energy Co (Symbol: CRGY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. New Fortress Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 3/27/24, SFL Corporation Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 3/28/24, and Crescent Energy Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 3/28/24. As a percentage of NFE's recent stock price of $32.66, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%, so look for shares of New Fortress Energy Inc to trade 0.31% lower — all else being equal — when NFE shares open for trading on 3/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for SFL to open 1.93% lower in price and for CRGY to open 1.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NFE, SFL, and CRGY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE):

NFE+Dividend+History+Chart

SFL Corporation Ltd (Symbol: SFL):

SFL+Dividend+History+Chart

Crescent Energy Co (Symbol: CRGY):

CRGY+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.22% for New Fortress Energy Inc, 7.73% for SFL Corporation Ltd, and 4.42% for Crescent Energy Co.

In Tuesday trading, New Fortress Energy Inc shares are currently down about 0.3%, SFL Corporation Ltd shares are off about 0.7%, and Crescent Energy Co shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

