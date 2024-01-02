Ex-Dividend Reminder: NetApp, Cisco Systems and Marvell Technology

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/4/24, NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP), Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO), and Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NetApp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 1/24/24, Cisco Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 1/24/24, and Marvell Technology Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 1/31/24. As a percentage of NTAP's recent stock price of $88.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.57%, so look for shares of NetApp, Inc. to trade 0.57% lower — all else being equal — when NTAP shares open for trading on 1/4/24. Similarly, investors should look for CSCO to open 0.77% lower in price and for MRVL to open 0.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NTAP, CSCO, and MRVL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP):



Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO):



Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.27% for NetApp, Inc., 3.09% for Cisco Systems Inc, and 0.40% for Marvell Technology Inc.

In Tuesday trading, NetApp, Inc. shares are currently down about 0.1%, Cisco Systems Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Marvell Technology Inc shares are down about 1.6% on the day.

