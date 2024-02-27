Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nelnet, JBG SMITH Properties and Virtu Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/29/24, Nelnet Inc (Symbol: NNI), JBG SMITH Properties (Symbol: JBGS), and Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIRT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Nelnet Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 3/15/24, JBG SMITH Properties will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.175 on 3/15/24, and Virtu Financial Inc - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 3/15/24. As a percentage of NNI's recent stock price of $88.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of Nelnet Inc to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when NNI shares open for trading on 2/29/24. Similarly, investors should look for JBGS to open 1.08% lower in price and for VIRT to open 1.40% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NNI, JBGS, and VIRT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Nelnet Inc (Symbol: NNI):



JBG SMITH Properties (Symbol: JBGS):



Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIRT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.27% for Nelnet Inc, 4.33% for JBG SMITH Properties, and 5.62% for Virtu Financial Inc - Class A.

In Tuesday trading, Nelnet Inc shares are currently off about 1.4%, JBG SMITH Properties shares are off about 0.8%, and Virtu Financial Inc - Class A shares are trading flat on the day.

