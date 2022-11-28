Markets
NBTB

Ex-Dividend Reminder: NBT Bancorp, M & T Bank and Old National Bancorp

November 28, 2022 — 11:35 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/30/22, NBT Bancorp. Inc. (Symbol: NBTB), M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB), and Old National Bancorp (Symbol: ONB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NBT Bancorp. Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/15/22, M & T Bank Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.20 on 12/30/22, and Old National Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 12/15/22. As a percentage of NBTB's recent stock price of $47.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.64%, so look for shares of NBT Bancorp. Inc. to trade 0.64% lower — all else being equal — when NBTB shares open for trading on 11/30/22. Similarly, investors should look for MTB to open 0.70% lower in price and for ONB to open 0.74% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NBTB, MTB, and ONB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NBT Bancorp. Inc. (Symbol: NBTB):

NBTB+Dividend+History+Chart

M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB):

MTB+Dividend+History+Chart

Old National Bancorp (Symbol: ONB):

ONB+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.54% for NBT Bancorp. Inc., 2.80% for M & T Bank Corp, and 2.97% for Old National Bancorp.

In Monday trading, NBT Bancorp. Inc. shares are currently off about 0.6%, M & T Bank Corp shares are down about 0.4%, and Old National Bancorp shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

