Ex-Dividend Reminder: Navios Maritime Partners, PPG Industries and Sonoco Products

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/9/24, Navios Maritime Partners LP (Symbol: NMM), PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG), and Sonoco Products Co. (Symbol: SON) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Navios Maritime Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 5/14/24, PPG Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 6/12/24, and Sonoco Products Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 6/10/24. As a percentage of NMM's recent stock price of $43.91, this dividend works out to approximately 0.11%, so look for shares of Navios Maritime Partners LP to trade 0.11% lower — all else being equal — when NMM shares open for trading on 5/9/24. Similarly, investors should look for PPG to open 0.49% lower in price and for SON to open 0.91% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NMM, PPG, and SON, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Navios Maritime Partners LP (Symbol: NMM):



PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG):



Sonoco Products Co. (Symbol: SON):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.46% for Navios Maritime Partners LP, 1.95% for PPG Industries Inc, and 3.64% for Sonoco Products Co..

In Tuesday trading, Navios Maritime Partners LP shares are currently off about 1.1%, PPG Industries Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Sonoco Products Co. shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

