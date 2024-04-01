Ex-Dividend Reminder: Navigator Holdings, Wheaton Precious Metals and Campbell Soup

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/3/24, Navigator Holdings Ltd. (Symbol: NVGS), Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (Symbol: WPM), and Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Navigator Holdings Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 4/25/24, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.155 on 4/15/24, and Campbell Soup Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 4/29/24. As a percentage of NVGS's recent stock price of $15.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%, so look for shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. to trade 0.33% lower — all else being equal — when NVGS shares open for trading on 4/3/24. Similarly, investors should look for WPM to open 0.33% lower in price and for CPB to open 0.83% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NVGS, WPM, and CPB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (Symbol: NVGS):



Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (Symbol: WPM):



Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.30% for Navigator Holdings Ltd., 1.32% for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, and 3.33% for Campbell Soup Co.

In Monday trading, Navigator Holdings Ltd. shares are currently up about 0.2%, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp shares are up about 1.9%, and Campbell Soup Co shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

