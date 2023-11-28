Ex-Dividend Reminder: Navient, NetEase and NAPCO Security Technologies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/30/23, Navient Corp (Symbol: NAVI), NetEase, Inc (Symbol: NTES), and NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: NSSC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Navient Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 12/15/23, NetEase, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.495 on 12/15/23, and NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 12/22/23. As a percentage of NAVI's recent stock price of $16.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.96%, so look for shares of Navient Corp to trade 0.96% lower — all else being equal — when NAVI shares open for trading on 11/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for NTES to open 0.43% lower in price and for NSSC to open 0.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NAVI, NTES, and NSSC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Navient Corp (Symbol: NAVI):



NetEase, Inc (Symbol: NTES):



NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: NSSC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.82% for Navient Corp, 1.73% for NetEase, Inc, and 1.08% for NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Navient Corp shares are currently down about 0.6%, NetEase, Inc shares are down about 1%, and NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. shares are up about 3.3% on the day.

