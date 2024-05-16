Ex-Dividend Reminder: Natural Resource Partners, Apogee Enterprises and Alcoa

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/20/24, Natural Resource Partners LP (Symbol: NRP), Apogee Enterprises Inc (Symbol: APOG), and Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Natural Resource Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 5/28/24, Apogee Enterprises Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 6/5/24, and Alcoa Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 6/7/24. As a percentage of NRP's recent stock price of $90.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.83%, so look for shares of Natural Resource Partners LP to trade 0.83% lower — all else being equal — when NRP shares open for trading on 5/20/24. Similarly, investors should look for APOG to open 0.37% lower in price and for AA to open 0.25% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NRP, APOG, and AA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Natural Resource Partners LP (Symbol: NRP):



Apogee Enterprises Inc (Symbol: APOG):



Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.33% for Natural Resource Partners LP, 1.49% for Apogee Enterprises Inc, and 1.00% for Alcoa Corporation.

In Thursday trading, Natural Resource Partners LP shares are currently up about 0.7%, Apogee Enterprises Inc shares are up about 0.9%, and Alcoa Corporation shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

