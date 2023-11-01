Ex-Dividend Reminder: National Western Life Group, 1st Source and Lazard

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/3/23, National Western Life Group Inc (Symbol: NWLI), 1st Source Corp (Symbol: SRCE), and Lazard (Symbol: LAZ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. National Western Life Group Inc will pay its annual dividend of $0.36 on 12/1/23, 1st Source Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 11/15/23, and Lazard will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 11/17/23. As a percentage of NWLI's recent stock price of $479.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.08%, so look for shares of National Western Life Group Inc to trade 0.08% lower — all else being equal — when NWLI shares open for trading on 11/3/23. Similarly, investors should look for SRCE to open 0.75% lower in price and for LAZ to open 1.80% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NWLI, SRCE, and LAZ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

National Western Life Group Inc (Symbol: NWLI):



1st Source Corp (Symbol: SRCE):



Lazard (Symbol: LAZ):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.08% for National Western Life Group Inc, 3.00% for 1st Source Corp, and 7.21% for Lazard.

In Wednesday trading, National Western Life Group Inc shares are currently trading flat, 1st Source Corp shares are off about 0.7%, and Lazard shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

